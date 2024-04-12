Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RENT

Rent the Runway Trading Up 16.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 15,838,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,033. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,402. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock worth $131,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 720.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.