Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Evercore ISI

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $184.83 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $196.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

