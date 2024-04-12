Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $212.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.23.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,332. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $196.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 99,406 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

