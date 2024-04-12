REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Down 0.9 %

RGNX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.84. 59,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,919,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.