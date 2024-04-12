Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $15.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $904.54. The company had a trading volume of 160,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,436. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $958.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

