Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Bank of America

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of RRR opened at $61.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

