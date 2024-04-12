RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:RMAX opened at $7.91 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 116.18% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $412,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,037,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,792,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.