RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $51.99 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $486.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

