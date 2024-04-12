QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $205.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $175.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

