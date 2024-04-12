Qtum Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $548.06 million and $181.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00007541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.56 or 0.04962066 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00021838 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

