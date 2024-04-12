Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issued By Roth Capital

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $30.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the first quarter worth $12,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 279,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 748.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 261,529 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $5,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Stories

