PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $27.05. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 106 shares traded.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

