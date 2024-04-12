PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.16% from the stock’s current price.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. 34,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,256 shares of company stock valued at $335,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after buying an additional 2,914,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 646,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,587,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

