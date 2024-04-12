Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.09 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

About Protara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TARA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.