Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.09 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.13. Research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.
About Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
