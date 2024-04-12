ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down to $60.93

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.93, but opened at $59.26. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 9,658 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $51,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

