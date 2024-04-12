ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $35.16

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $36.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 426,287 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.16.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 245.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.