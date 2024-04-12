Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 4,290.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $92,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 65,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $4,821,679.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,295,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 65,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $4,821,679.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,295,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 6,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $446,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,373 shares of company stock worth $36,589,678. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

