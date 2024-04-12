Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.2% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 594,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

