Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRME shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $696.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after acquiring an additional 571,097 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after acquiring an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,221,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

