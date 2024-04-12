Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 3.6% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

