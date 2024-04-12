Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 4,824 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

