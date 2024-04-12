Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $45.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

NYSE:POR opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Portland General Electric by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 131,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,644,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,037,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

