Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $13.16 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.85.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
