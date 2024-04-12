Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $13.16 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $960.29 million, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

About Portillo’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

