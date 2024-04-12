Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.63.

Popular Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

