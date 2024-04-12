Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.