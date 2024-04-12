POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Trading Down 6.7%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 114,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 81,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

POET Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POET Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POET Technologies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

