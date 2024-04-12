Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 64,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

