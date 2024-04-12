Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $85.90 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.