Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

