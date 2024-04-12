Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. City State Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

