Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.81. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

