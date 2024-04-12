PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

