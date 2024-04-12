Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,583 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,678,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,366,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

