Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6,477.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,751,000 after acquiring an additional 135,637 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,225,000 after buying an additional 2,953,704 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

META traded down $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.31. 2,127,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,155,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.71 and its 200 day moving average is $390.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

