Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.28. 215,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,495. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.20.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

