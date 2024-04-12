Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,067 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,263. The company has a 50 day moving average of $531.44 and a 200-day moving average of $493.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

