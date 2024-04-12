Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.35. 1,106,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

