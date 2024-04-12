Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

