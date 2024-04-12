Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,041,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,325,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

