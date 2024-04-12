Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $8.76 on Friday, hitting $316.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,610. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.61. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.