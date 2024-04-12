Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

GBIL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,411. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3959 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

