Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 530,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

