Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.