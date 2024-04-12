Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,229 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.56. 3,822,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,593,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

