Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6,139.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,599,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 658,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.76. 2,268,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.