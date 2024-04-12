Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PWP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.59. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $212.68 million during the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.21%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after buying an additional 210,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 567,294 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,818,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 61,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,336,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

