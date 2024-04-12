Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.38.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

