Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $340.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.57 and a 200-day moving average of $318.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

