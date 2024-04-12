Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 338,639 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,639 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 333.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14,430.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In related news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SILK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

