Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,862 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Digital Turbine worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of APPS opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

